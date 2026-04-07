J-K police bust interstate LeT racket, nabs terrorist on run for 16 years

Jammu and Kashmir police has busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module and arrested five people, including Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who has been on the run for 16 years and was able to set up bases outside the union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib, was also arrested in the major operation that involved police in Jammu and Kashmir as well as central agencies, they said.

Investigators searched 19 locations, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, and recovered incriminating material. The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.