Jaishankar to brief LS on West Asia; Cong may move motion against Speaker

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement regarding "The Situation in West Asia" in the Lok Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

The statement comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

While S Jaishankar will make a statement in the House, the Opposition MPs have demanded a discussion on the ongoing conflict. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has criticised the Centre for scheduling a statement, demanding an opportunity to ask questions.

Meanwhile, as per the List of Business, Congress MPs are likely to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted. The Lower House will resume the Budget Session 2026 with obituary references to the passing of Meghalaya MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, who was a sitting member of the House. The House will also make obituary references to Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram, and KP Unnikrishnan.

Rajya Sabha will resume the sitting with obituary references to Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare, and HK Dua. In the Upper House, Union Minister Nityanand Rai will table a copy of the proclamation issued by the President under clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution on February 4, revoking the proclamation issued by her on February 13, 2025, which imposed President's rule in Manipur with effect from February 4. Rajya Sabha is also likely to take up a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.