Home / India News / Jaishankar visits school named after Rabindranath Tagore in Russia

Jaishankar visits school named after Rabindranath Tagore in Russia

Posting a video clip of his visit to the school on X, Jaishankar, currently on a five-day visit to Russia, wrote, "Their passion for India was truly moving. See for yourself "

Jaishankar paid homage to a statue of Tagore installed in the school.
Press Trust of India St Petersburg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited a school named after Rabindranath Tagore in St Petersburg city in Russia and paid homage to the Nobel laureate.

Posting a video clip of his visit to the school on X, Jaishankar, currently on a five-day visit to Russia, wrote, "Their passion for India was truly moving. See for yourself."

"Delighted to visit the School #653 named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in St. Petersburg," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the video, the minister was seen being welcomed by the students dressed in both Indian and Russian traditional attire. He was also offered a traditional delicacy.

Jaishankar paid homage to a statue of Tagore installed in the school.

A cultural programme was also organised for the event.

Tagore had spent a significant amount of time in Russia, where he was influenced by its culture and literary traditions. His book 'Letters on Russia', written during his travels, vividly describes the details of the Soviet Russian scene of that time.

In another post on X, Jaishankar said that on Thursday evening, he met St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and "appreciated the support extended to promoting economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between India and Russia".

Before arriving here, Jaishankar visited Moscow where he held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He also called on President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Also Read

Rabindranath Tagore's 82nd death anniversary: Facts you didn't know

Anupam Kher plays Tagore in his next project, movie sparks controversy

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

EAM Jaishankar unveils Rabindranath Tagore's bust in Bac Ninh, Vietnam

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Cyber crimes push overall crime rate in Telangana by 9% in 2023: DGP

Haryana govt doctors go on strike for 2nd time in a week, patients suffer

Ayodhya all set for PM Narendra Modi's visit, heavy security in place

CM Patnaik launches third phase of Odisha's flagship health scheme

Manipur reports 1st case of JN.1 Covid, patient travelled from Delhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinS JaishankarRabindranath TagoreIndia-Russia tiesRussiaSt Petersburg

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story