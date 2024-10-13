Jalandhar links surface in Baba Siddique's murder, 4th accused identified

In a major development in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, fourth accused Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar has been identified, as per the Mumbai Police.Siddique, who has been a three time MLA from the Bandra West Assembly was shot dead last night in Mumbai. His son Zeeshan Siddique is the current MLA from Bandra East.The murder was carried out by three shooters, one of whom, Gurmel Singh, hails from the village of Narad in Haryana's Kaithal district.



The other two shooters are from Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. Gurmel and another shooter, Dharmaraj, have already been arrested, while the third shooter, Shivkumar, remains at large.Additionally, links to the murder case have surfaced in Jalandhar. Reports indicate that a fourth accused, identified as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar from the village of Shakar in Nakodar, Punjab, was involved.



According to police, Akhtar was arrested by Jalandhar Rural Police in 2022 for organized crime, murder, and robbery.

It is believed that Akhtar was directing the three shooters from outside. He provided them with information about Siddique's location at the time of the shooting, and he also assisted with logistical support, including arranging rental rooms.



Police sources from Punjab revealed that Akhtar had been imprisoned in Patiala Jail, where he reportedly connected with the Lawrence gang. He was released from jail on June 7 of this year and subsequently became involved with the gang.



The Mumbai Police announced on Sunday that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, while the third one still remains on the run.The police indicated that they are exploring all potential angles in the murder case, including connections to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi."Yesterday, between 9-9.30 pm, ex-state minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his sons' office, under Nirmal Nagar police station.



An offence has been registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch. Two accused were detained on the spot... Two pistols and 28 rounds have been recovered... We have the custody of the accused till October 21. We are investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in the case," DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said."Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two pistols from both the accused.



The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly. Three constables were with Baba Siddique and at the time of the incident also three constables were there but they could not do anything.



One more person has been injured in this firing," he added.The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.



The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act. .

