Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Haridwar prison break: 3 planned to scale wall, 1 failed as ladder fell

Haridwar prison break: 3 planned to scale wall, 1 failed as ladder fell

The three had planned the prison break about a week before a Ramlila event in jail which they took advantage of to escape, they said

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Haridwar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two prisoners who escaped from Haridwar district jail had hatched the plan with a third inmate, who also tried to scale the prison wall with them but failed as his ladder fell, police sources said on Sunday.

The three had planned the prison break about a week before a Ramlila event in jail which they took advantage of to escape, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police, however, are yet to find any leads on the whereabouts of the two prisoners who managed to escape.

Pankaj, who is serving life imprisonment, and Ramkumar Chauhan, an undertrial in a kidnapping and ransom case, escaped from the prison on Friday night. Six jail officials, including jailer Pyarelal, were suspended for negligence after the matter came to light.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Doval formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will be led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Jitendra Mehra, on Friday night to re-arrest the prisoners as soon as possible.

The police sources said preliminary investigation revealed that Pankaj and Ramkumar had planned to escape with another inmate, Chhotu. The three planned the prison break about a week before the Ramlila performance.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Faima calls for shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

PM Modi likely to inaugurate ITU's telecom standard meet, IMC on Oct 15

TN train collision: Technical team suspects sabotage after site inspection

Baba Siddique praised for pandemic relief; was friends with Bollywood stars

As Met predicts heavy rainfall, TN govt sets up command centre to tackle it

Taking advantage of the fact that the prison staff was preoccupied with preparations for the Ramlila performance, the three tied two ladders together using a piece of cloth and put it next to the wall. Pankaj and Rajkumar managed to successfully scale the wall. But when Chottu started climbing the ladder, it fell and he failed to escape, the sources said.

Ten teams have been deployed to nab Pankaj and Rajkumar. The teams are yet to find any clues about their whereabouts, police said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC says caste-based discrimination in jail manuals unconstitutional

SC sets aside jail manual for promoting caste-based discrimination

At least 129 people died during an attempted jailbreak, says Congo

Bushra Bibi fears for Imran Khan's life; alleges inhumane conditions

Man who stabbed South Korea's Oppn leader sentenced to 15 years in prison

Topics :prison

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story