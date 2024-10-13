Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi likely to inaugurate ITU's telecom standard meet, IMC on Oct 15

PM Modi likely to inaugurate ITU's telecom standard meet, IMC on Oct 15

Telecom department-backed India Mobile Congress 2024 eighth edition will also be held concurrently with WTSA 2024

Modi, Narendra Modi
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first-ever telecom standard conference to be organised by the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in India as well as the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 15, according to the invitation sent by organisers of both the events.

The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) conference is held at a gap of four years. The recommendations and proposals approved at WTSA set the direction for development of communication technologies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"ITU is excited to announce that WTSA-24 will be inaugurated by His Excellency, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on Tuesday 15 October 2024," ITU said in an official note.

Telecom department-backed India Mobile Congress 2024 eighth edition will also be held concurrently with WTSA 2024.

The size of the annual India Mobile Congress (IMC) has almost doubled since last year in terms of participation from foreign countries, exhibitors, startups etc.

"This time IMC is set to be bigger and better with the global participation nearly doubling from last year. Over 120 countries are expected to participate this time, solidifying IMC's position as Asia's largest technology expo and a major force in global digital transformation. We are seeing increased engagement from countries like UK, Japan, Sweden, Finland and others in the upcoming edition," Ramakrishna P, CEO of IMC, said in a statement.

IMC 2024 is expected to spotlight over 400 exhibitors, nearly 900 startups, and participation from more than 120 countries.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Faima calls for shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

TN train collision: Technical team suspects sabotage after site inspection

Baba Siddique praised for pandemic relief; was friends with Bollywood stars

As Met predicts heavy rainfall, TN govt sets up command centre to tackle it

Siddiqui murder case: Police probing Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan angle

In 2023, IMC had registered participation from over 230 exhibitors, 400 startups and around 67 countries.

The industry event with 'Future is Now' theme has planned discussions on subjects like quantum technology, circular economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, satcom and electronics manufacturing.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Congress selling hatred in 'shop of love': Naqvi slams Kharge's remarks

Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan

ShakthiSAT mission: 12k girls to be trained, eyes Chandrayaan-4 launch

News updates: NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

RSS to infuse new energy in realising the goal of 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiTelecom industry

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story