As Met predicts heavy rainfall, TN govt sets up command centre to tackle it

Relief camps have been set up in all the wards under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while those areas which are frequently flooded due to heavy rain are under constant watch, dy CM said

Udhayanidhi Stalin
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government has set up an integrated command centre in view of heavy rainfall predicted by the Meteorological department, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday.

After interacting with the officials on the measures taken at the command centre, he said a helpline '1913' has been established to serve the public round-the-clock and people can also download the TN ALERT mobile application to receive information about the rainfall.

The government is taking all precautionary measures in view of the Meteorological department predicting heavy rainfall from October 15 with some areas expected to receive over 20 cm of rainfall, he said.

"Top priority is given to save human life and property", the deputy chief minister told reporters. He was accompanied by Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mukesh Kumar and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

About 150 officers would be working round-the-clock at the call centre facility '1913' to offer their services. Besides this helpline, rain related information would be provided in all the social media channels of the government, he said.

"As many as 13,000 volunteers have been enrolled to work in rain-affected areas and 100 motor pumps each with 100 horse power capacity have been kept ready to let out water from the low-lying areas," he said.

Relief camps have been set up in all the wards under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while those areas which are frequently flooded due to heavy rain are under constant watch, he said.

The deputy chief minister noted that most of the stormwater drainage work had been completed in Chennai and appealed to the people to inform the government through social media if any work was not completed.

Generators have been kept as a back-up in 356 pumping stations, while 673 super sucker machines and jet rodding machines are also kept ready to let out water from low-lying areas, he said.


First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

