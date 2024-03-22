Jammu and Kashmir to auction third-tranche of lithium blocks again

India's federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir will auction its lithium reserves again as part of a third-tranche, a government source with direct knowledge said on Friday.

The auction will take place again as the government received only two bids in the first round, the source said.

"A total of seven critical mineral blocks are being put up for auction as composite license in this third Tranche," the government had said earlier this month in a statement.

The last day of submission of bids is May 14, the statement said.