Jammu-Kashmir terror attack: One soldier killed, several injured in Kupwara

A soldier was killed and four others injured in a gunfight that erupted in the forested areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Macchil sector on Saturday morning, officials said.

A terrorist was also killed in the exchange of firing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Five army soldiers were initially reported to be injured in the exchange, with two in critical condition. Officials later confirmed that one of the injured soldiers had succumbed to his injuries, reported news agency ANI.

"An exchange of fire occurred near the Kumkadi post in the Trehgam sector of north Kashmir," one of the officials said.

Surge in terrorist attacks in Kupwara

This incident follows closely on the heels of a fatal encounter in Kupwara, where a soldier lost his life after an overnight exchange of firing. The Indian Army had launched an anti-terror operation in Kupwara's Lolab area following intelligence reports of possible terrorist activities.

On Tuesday, suspicious movements were detected, and the vigilant troops challenged the suspects, leading to an indiscriminate exchange of gunfire from the terrorists. "During the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was killed, and an NCO was injured. The operation is ongoing," the army stated on social media. Officials later confirmed that the injured soldier had died from his injuries, and a terrorist was also neutralised in the encounter.

Spike in terror activities in J&K

The Jammu region, which had seen relative peace from 2005 to 2021, has experienced a surge in terrorist activities over the past few months. This resurgence includes a deadly attack on a pilgrim bus that resulted in nine fatalities and 40 injuries. Terrorist activities began to reemerge in October 2021, particularly in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Some of the most lethal attacks, which have since spread to Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, are believed by security officials to be efforts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Since 2021, over 70 individuals, including more than 50 security personnel — mostly from the army — have lost their lives due to terrorism-related incidents in Jammu.

The latest attack brings the number of military fatalities due to terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11. On July 23, Lance Naik Subhash Chander, 28, of the 7 Jat Regiment, was killed during a counter-infiltration operation in Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector.

Earlier, on July 15, a Captain and three soldiers from the 10 Rashtriya Rifles were killed in a gunfight in Doda district, and on July 8, five soldiers from the 22 Garhwal Rifles were ambushed and killed in the Machedi forest area of Kathua district.

The recent surge in violence, especially in the Jammu region, has primarily occurred in the south of the Pir Panjal range, which separates Jammu from the Kashmir Valley. Notable incidents between June 9 and 12 resulted in the deaths of seven pilgrims, a bus driver, and a CRPF constable. Since October 2021, Jammu has seen at least 50 security personnel, including 40 army members and one from the Indian Air Force, killed in terrorist-related incidents.