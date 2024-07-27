Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Army foils attack by Pak's Border Action Team in J-K's Kupwara, 1 killed

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
An Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," one of the sources said.

"One Pakistani intruder has been killed," he added.

Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

The troops retaliated, triggering a gunfight between the two sides, the sources said, adding that five soldiers were injured in the encounter and one of them later succumbed to his injuries.

They said the injured Army personnel, including a captain, were evacuated to a base hospital.

The condition of one of the injured soldiers was stated to be "critical", the sources said.


First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

