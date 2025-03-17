Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Jio has unveiled the new offer for cricket enthusiasts ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With a Jio SIM and a recharge of Rs 299 or above, users will be able to access free JioHotstar for 90 days and a 50-day trial of JioFiber/AirFiber, according to a press statement from the company.

What’s included in the offer?

According to the statement, Jio’s cricket season offer provides:

90-day free JioHotstar: Watch all IPL 2025 matches in 4K quality on mobile or TV.

50-day free JioFiber/AirFiber trial: Enjoy ultra-fast internet with an immersive home entertainment experience.

JioAirFiber Perks: 800 plus TV channels, 11 plus OTT apps and unlimited WiFi

How to avail the offer?

The company further mentioned that this ‘limited-time offer’ is valid between March 17 and March 31, 2025.

Existing Jio users: Recharge with Rs 299 plan (1.5GB/ day or more) or higher.

New users: Get a new Jio SIM and recharge with Rs 299 or above.

Missed call registration, to check benefits.

Other important details

Customers who recharged before March 17 can get the offer with a Rs 100 add-on pack.

The JioHotstar pack will activate on March 22, 2025, the day IPL begins.

IPL 2025 to start on March 22

The IPL 2025 season will start on March 22 with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

For this season, KKR has added former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo as their mentor, while Otis Gibson joined as the assistant coach. The final match of the tournament will be played on May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens.

The first double-header will be on March 23. In the afternoon, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rajasthan Royals, and in the evening, Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings.