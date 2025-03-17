Home / Companies / News / Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Customers who recharged before March 17 can get the offer with Rs 100 add-on pack, ensuring they don't miss out on the IPL 2025 streaming and connectivity benefits

JioHotstar
The IPL 2025 season will start on March 22 with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio has unveiled the new offer for cricket enthusiasts ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With a Jio SIM and a recharge of Rs 299 or above, users will be able to access free JioHotstar for 90 days and a 50-day trial of JioFiber/AirFiber, according to a press statement from the company. 
 
What’s included in the offer?
 
According to the statement, Jio’s cricket season offer provides:
 
  • 90-day free JioHotstar: Watch all IPL 2025 matches in 4K quality on mobile or TV.
  • 50-day free JioFiber/AirFiber trial: Enjoy ultra-fast internet with an immersive home entertainment experience.
  • JioAirFiber Perks: 800 plus TV channels, 11 plus OTT apps and unlimited WiFi
 
How to avail the offer?
 
The company further mentioned that this ‘limited-time offer’ is valid between March 17 and March 31, 2025.
 
  • Existing Jio users: Recharge with Rs 299 plan (1.5GB/ day or more) or higher.
  • New users: Get a new Jio SIM and recharge with Rs 299 or above.
  • Missed call registration, to check benefits.
 
Other important details

Also Read

BIF opposes Jio's demand of revising consultation paper on Satcom rules

Fire at data centre likely cause of India-wide outage for Jio users: Report

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty near 22,450; RIL, ITC, Nestle slip 1%

LIVE news: SC permits Auroville development project, says right to development important

Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman on 'Truth Social'

  • Customers who recharged before March 17 can get the offer with a Rs 100 add-on pack.
  • The JioHotstar pack will activate on March 22, 2025, the day IPL begins.
IPL 2025 to start on March 22
 
The IPL 2025 season will start on March 22 with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
 
For this season, KKR has added former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo as their mentor, while Otis Gibson joined as the assistant coach. The final match of the tournament will be played on May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens.
 
The first double-header will be on March 23. In the afternoon, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rajasthan Royals, and in the evening, Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp launches CV secured loans biz for tier-2,3 markets

CMD Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 294 cr in airline via another entity: SpiceJet

HCC-Tata Projects JV secures Rs 2,191 crore Madhya Pradesh Metro contract

Maruti Suzuki cars to become 4% more expensive starting April 2025

Premium

Coca-Cola bottler Ladhani Group's SLMG Beverages eyes overseas expansion

Topics :Jio FiberReliance JioHotstarBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story