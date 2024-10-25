Journalists no longer need law degrees to cover Supreme Court, CJI rules

In a landmark decision to enhance access and inclusivity, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has removed the requirement for a law degree for journalists seeking accreditation to cover the Supreme Court of India. This change aims to broaden the scope for journalists without legal backgrounds, empowering more voices to report on India's top court.

“What we are doing is two things — just yesterday, I signed a file for expanding the footprint of the accredited correspondents for the Supreme Court. I did not know for what reason there was a condition that you must have necessarily passed a law degree — that we have relaxed,” CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Further advancing journalist access, the Supreme Court will now permit accredited reporters to utilise parking facilities on its premises, a significant logistical improvement for correspondents covering critical judicial proceedings.

Reforms under CJI Chandrachud: A more accessible judiciary

Since taking office on November 9, 2022, CJI Chandrachud’s tenure has been marked by a series of impactful reforms aimed at making the Supreme Court more efficient, accessible, and transparent. His progressive initiatives include:

1. Judicial bench at full strength: The Supreme Court has maintained its full bench strength of 34 judges, a feat achieved multiple times during his tenure, including the recent induction of three new judges.

2. Hybrid hearing system: Blending in-person and virtual hearings has allowed for faster case resolution, expediting the disposal of long-pending matters.

3. Improved case listings: A revamped system for case listings now ensures that 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail applications are heard daily by each bench, streamlining justice delivery.

4. Case-specific days: Each day of the week is allocated for distinct types of cases, such as criminal appeals and arbitration, ensuring targeted focus and systematic hearing schedules.

5. Digital transformation: Spearheading e-filing since May, CJI Chandrachud’s digital push has seen 9,913 new cases filed online, reducing paperwork and streamlining administrative processes.

6. High-volume petition processing: The Supreme Court now handles approximately 5,500 letter petitions and 10,000 email petitions monthly, with all processes managed digitally for efficiency.

7. Transparency with NJDG portal: Making case data accessible through the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) has strengthened transparency, allowing public insights into case statuses and court efficiency.

8. Gender equality initiatives: The Supreme Court has introduced a Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes to remove biased language from legal narratives. Additionally, universal restrooms have been established for LGBTQIA+ individuals within the Supreme Court campus, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity.

Vision for an inclusive judiciary

The relaxation of accreditation criteria represents CJI Chandrachud’s commitment to a more inclusive judiciary, reinforcing his vision of transparency and broader representation in legal reporting. As he nears the conclusion of his tenure on November 8, his legacy is set to be remembered for pivotal reforms that have reshaped India's judiciary for a more equitable and transparent future.