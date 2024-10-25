LIVE news: Disengagement of troops begins in Eastern Ladakh sector after India-China truce

The disengagement of troops has begun at the two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in Eastern Ladakh sector, days after India and China reached an agreement to end the standoff between the armies of the two countries. The Indian troops have started pulling back equipment to rear locations in the respective areas, according to officials. One tent on each side and some temporary structures have been dismantled in the area, with the Chinese soldiers retreating to the east side of the Nala.
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India after Chief Justice DY Chandrachud named him his successor. The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday evening. "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Meghwal wrote on X.
Search Operations continued on Friday morning in Baramulla following the firefight between the Indian Army and terrorists last night. Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment, Indian Army officials said. In an intial post on X, the Srinagar-based Chinar corps said that, "A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care." In a subsequent update, the Chinar Corps said, "During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care. Operation in progress."
CM Stalin urges EAM to secure release of fishermen detained by Lankan Navy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asked him to take diplomatic measures to resolve the issue with Sri Lanka and requested the release of 128 fishermen and 199 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, which remain in Sri Lankan custody.
NCP fields Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique from Bandra East constituency
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded sitting Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique from Bandra East constituency.
Cyclone Dana update: Heavy rains batters parts of South Bengal
Heavy rains packed lashed parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm “Dana” continued to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight. According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm lay centred over north coastal Odisha, near north-northwest of Dhamara and north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).
German chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi to hold wide-ranging discussions to bolster ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India. He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Shortly after his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) greeted Scholz in German and shared pictures on X.
Gulmarg terror attack: Two soldiers dead, toll rises to four
Two soldiers who were critically wounded in Thursday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll in the ambush to four. Two Army porters died on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.
NIA announces bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Anmol Bishnoi
Probe agency NIA has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.
