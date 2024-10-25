LIVE news: Disengagement of troops begins in Eastern Ladakh sector after India-China truce

Search Operations continued on Friday morning in Baramulla following the firefight between the Indian Army and terrorists last night. Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment, Indian Army officials said. In an intial post on X, the Srinagar-based Chinar corps said that, "A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care." In a subsequent update, the Chinar Corps said, "During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care. Operation in progress."

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India after Chief Justice DY Chandrachud named him his successor. The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday evening. "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Meghwal wrote on X.