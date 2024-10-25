Cyclone Dana: Restoration and relief work begins in Odisha's Bhadrak

The restoration and relief work has begun following cyclone Dana's landfall on the Odisha coast in the early hours of Friday.

NDRF team removed uprooted trees in different villages of Dhamara after Cyclone Dana made landfall in the coastal areas of the state. The people of Dhamra, Bhadrak and adjoining areas in coastal Odisha witnessed turbulent seas, gusty winds and rainfall as an impact of the cyclone.

Additional District Magistrate of Bhadrak, Shantanu Mohanty, said, "We have already evacuated the vulnerable people and they are in cyclone shelters... Electricity and other things have been restored. Fire Services, ODRF and NDRF teams have been moved... There has been a red alert in Bhadrak as heavy rain is expected. We have conveyed the message to the people not to go out."

The weather department predicted that it was likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by today afternoon.

On Friday, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi taking stock of the landfall situation of Cyclone Dana in the presence of minister of revenue and disaster management, Suresh Pujari and Odisha's chief secretary, Manoj Ahuja at Rajiv Bhavan, in Bhubaneswar.

"Cyclone Dana made landfall on the intervening night of October 24 and 25 between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra coasts. This process continues till 7:00 am, today... Due to vigilant administration and preparedness, there has been no causality. The government's target of 'zero causality' is achieved. Almost 6 lakh people have been shifted to safer places. 6,000 pregnant women are shifted to Helath Centres," he said.

Meanwhile, the flight operations in Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport resumed services at 8:00 AM on Friday. In view of the landfall of Cyclone Dana, the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar suspended flight operations from 5.00 PM on Thursday, October 24 to 9 AM on Friday, but later decided to resume flight operations from 8: 00 AM instead of 9: 00 AM.

Flight operations also resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, at 8 a.m. after it was closed for flight operations yesterday.

The bus services at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal' (BSABT) at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar are affected due to Cyclone Dana. People could be seen moving around the bus terminal, awaiting transport services to resume.

Meanwhile, high tide waves hit Purba Medinipur, Old Digha Beach, as the landfall process of Cyclone Dana began. Light rain also lashes parts of Howrah city as the process of the landfall of Cyclone Dana begins.