President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Chhattisgarh on two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived in Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions.

Murmu was welcomed by Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior officials at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after she landed in a special aircraft shortly after 11 am, government officials said.

This is the second visit of Murmu to Chhattisgarh after assuming charge as President in July 2022.

The president proceeded to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she will be the chief guest at its second convocation function. She will then visit the Raj Bhavan (Governor House).

Later, the President will attend the 14th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur as its chief guest.

Murmu will also visit Purkhauti Muktangan' (a tribal museum) in Nava Raipur where she will interact with local tribals in the evening.

Subsequently, she will proceed to the Raj Bhavan for her night halt.

On Saturday morning, Murmu will offer prayers at the Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar here before heading to Bhilai in the Durg district for various events.

She will be the chief guest at the fourth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, an official said.

Murmu will later return to the state capital and attend the third convocation ceremony of Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur as the chief guest, he added.