JP Nadda launches National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination campaign

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday virtually launched the National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination campaign 2025-26 on the first day of the World Immunization Week (24 to 30 April), marking a significant step towards India's goal of eliminating Measles and Rubella by 2026.

On this occasion, the Union Health Minister released multilingual M-R IEC materials, including posters, radio jingles, MR elimination materials, and the official U-WIN launch film, to create awareness in the communities. These IEC materials were also shared with all States/UTs for adaptation and rollout during the MR Elimination Campaign 2025-26.

Addressing the occasion, JP Nadda stated that "today is a momentous occasion as the launch of the Measles-Rubella elimination campaign 2025-26 marks an opportunity to achieve 100 per cent immunisation coverage and provide high-quality lifestyles to children by administering them with the two doses of the Measles and Rubella vaccine."

Noting that this disease is of a highly contagious nature that hampers not only children's lives but also causes misery to their parents, Nadda underlined the importance of ensuring that not even a single child is left behind.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the Ministry for getting recognition with the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award by the Measles and Rubella Partnership in 2024.

He highlighted that "332 districts in the country have reported zero measles cases and 487 districts have reported zero rubella cases during January-March 2025, which underscores the progress achieved in the goal of M-R elimination."

Nadda highlighted the need to keep the IDSP active and strengthen surveillance.

"We have to target the elimination of M-R in the same way as Polio and Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus elimination was achieved", he stated. He urged the states and UTs to be attentive, alert, and proactive and work with an 'ACT NOW' policy.

Nadda also urged the State Ministers and Chief Medical Officers to hold public and press meetings where people at large can be informed about the vaccination drive through active Jan Bhagidari.

He also called upon States for an inclusive participation of all MLAs, MPs, local and Panchayat heads to spread awareness about the vaccination against Measles and Rubella. He also urged the frontline workers to reach out to remote and hard-to-reach areas, slums, the migratory population, and areas with frequent outbreaks. "We have to reach out to people in the last mile to ensure that we achieve 100 per cent coverage", he stated. He also emphasised the need for coordinating with line ministries. He concluded his address by stating that "if we work and act from today, we will be able to achieve success tomorrow."

Measles and Rubella are highly infectious viral diseases that can lead to serious illnesses, lifelong complications, and even death. Due to their high infection rate, India has set a goal to eliminate these diseases by 2026.

Under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), two doses of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine are provided free of cost to all eligible children, at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age, respectively. Currently, India's MR vaccination coverage stands at 93.7 per cent for the first dose (2024-25 HMIS data) and 92.2 per cent for the second dose.

In 2024, India reported a remarkable 73 per cent decline in Measles cases and a 17 per cent reduction in Rubella cases compared to 2023.

In recognition of the country's exceptional efforts in preventing measles and Rubella, India was awarded the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award by the Measles and Rubella Partnership at the American Red Cross Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 2024.

Under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), India operates the world's largest vaccination programme for pregnant women and children, reaching 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore newborns annually. This protects against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) such as Polio, Measles, Rubella, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Rotavirus diarrhoea, Hepatitis B, among others. U-WIN digital platform for vaccination, launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, is being utilised extensively to record vaccination events, generate vaccination certificates and book appointments for vaccination across the country.

India's Universal Immunisation Programme has been instrumental in reducing mortality rates and controlling infectious diseases among children under the age of five. From 2014 to 2020, under-5 mortality rates decreased from 45 to 32 per 1,000 live births (Source: Sample Registration System, 2020). Since 2014, under UIP, over six new vaccines have been introduced, including the MR vaccine.