Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday

IANS Haveri (Karnataka)
K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We will come back in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Speaking to reporters at Haveri, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in the elections in spite of a lot of efforts put up by everybody right from our Prime Minister to workers. Congress was able to make the mark. We will sit for analysis once the results are announced. As a national political party, we will analyse and identify the gaps and deficiencies and improve upon them."

"We take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and we will comeback in the Lok Sabha elections," CM Bommai stated.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

BJP is democratic party, not a dictatorship like Congress: Bommai

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai

We will form government on our own strength: Cong leader Siddaramaiah

UP Assembly bypolls: SP leading in Chhanbey, Apna Dal (S) in Suar

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

No one contacted me till now: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka poll results

Karnataka elections 2023: BJP confident; Cong says will see after results

Topics :Lok SabhaKarnataka

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story