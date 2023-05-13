Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka

IANS Hubbali
Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, who had left BJP and joined Congress, is trailing from his Hubbali-Central Dharwad seat.

Shettar is a six-term MLA from the constituency and has alleged that the BJP was trying its best to defeat him and that the saffron party's agenda was not to win the seat but to defeat him.

However, in Athani, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Laxman Savadi was leading. He had also left the BJP and had joined Congress.

In the Gadag Assembly seat, former minister and senior Congress leader H.K. Patil is leading in his traditional seat.

--IANS

aal/dpb

Also Read

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

No one contacted me till now: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka poll results

Karnataka elections 2023: BJP confident; Cong says will see after results

Assembly Elections 2023: Will get absolute majority, says Karnataka CM

Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya over peacefully, 91% voter turnout recorded

Over 92% of 34,783 voters cast votes in Meghalaya Assembly by-election

Topics :KarnatakaAssembly ElectionKarnataka pollsKarnataka Assembly electionsBJPCongress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story