Home / India News / Kalaignar monthly aid scheme will reshape women's welfare in India: TN CM

Kalaignar monthly aid scheme will reshape women's welfare in India: TN CM

The state will take a "historic leap" with the launch of the scheme on September 15, and the initiative will inspire other states in the country to roll out schemes to empower women, he said

Press Trust of India Chennai
M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of family, the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,' is a groundbreaking initiative that will reshape women's welfare in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The state will take a "historic leap" with the launch of the scheme on September 15, and the initiative will inspire other states in the country to roll out schemes to empower women, he said.

"Tamil Nadu takes a historic leap with the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai scheme, offering Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to 1,06,50,000 women family heads," the CM said in the social media post X.

"A groundbreaking initiative reshaping women's welfare in India, which is set to inspire many other states," he said ahead of the launch. He further said that the "visionary" finance minister Thangam Thennarasu had shed light on the pioneering KMUT scheme and the government's commitment to improving the finances in the state.

Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, will officially launch this mega scheme from Kancheepuram the birthplace of the party's icon and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on the latter's birth anniversary.

The scheme is among the crucial poll promises that catapulted the DMK to power and brought the curtains down on the decade of AIADMK's rule in the state.

The sum will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

DMK regime asks Guv Ravi to give nod to prosecute former AIADMK ministers

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

23 companies interested in Isro's small satellite launch vehicle technology

Corporate tax collections seen in line with budget estimates: Ajay Seth

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

SC's real-time data now available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

PM Modi to host dinner for 450 Delhi Police personnel on G20 security duty

Topics :Tamil NaduWelfare Fundwelfare economy

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story