Kalaignar monthly aid scheme will reshape women's welfare in India: TN CM

The monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of family, the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,' is a groundbreaking initiative that will reshape women's welfare in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The state will take a "historic leap" with the launch of the scheme on September 15, and the initiative will inspire other states in the country to roll out schemes to empower women, he said.

"Tamil Nadu takes a historic leap with the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai scheme, offering Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to 1,06,50,000 women family heads," the CM said in the social media post X.

"A groundbreaking initiative reshaping women's welfare in India, which is set to inspire many other states," he said ahead of the launch. He further said that the "visionary" finance minister Thangam Thennarasu had shed light on the pioneering KMUT scheme and the government's commitment to improving the finances in the state.

Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, will officially launch this mega scheme from Kancheepuram the birthplace of the party's icon and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on the latter's birth anniversary.

The scheme is among the crucial poll promises that catapulted the DMK to power and brought the curtains down on the decade of AIADMK's rule in the state.

The sum will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.