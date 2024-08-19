Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Karnataka HC orders stay on action against Siddaramaiah over MUDA land scam

The Karnataka High Court said that no action will be taken against CM Siddaramaiah until the petition against the Governor's sanction is heard

Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court today instructed a trial court to refrain from taking any immediate action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah until a petition against the Governor’s sanction is heard.

This decision follows Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot’s approval to prosecute the Congress leader in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. The temporary relief will remain in place until August 29, when the court is scheduled to review the case again.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested this temporary relief on the basis that the Governor’s actions were “illegal and without the authority of law”.

He argued that permitting his prosecution would pose “a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation” as well as “disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation.”

Siddaramaiah on Monday moved the high court challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s authorisation to prosecute him regarding alleged irregularities in a site allocation by the MUDA.

What is the MUDA land case?

Social activists allege that allotting 14 premium sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, as compensation for land acquisition was unlawful and cost the state Rs 45 crore. The 3.16-acre Kesare village land, originally owned by another party, was transferred to Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, in 2005. Activists allege that Mallikarjuna acquired the land using forged documents in 2004 with government officials’ assistance, though it was recorded as purchased in 1998.

In 2014, Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi applied for compensation under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme, which grants developed land to those who lose undeveloped land. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved Siddaramaiah’s prosecution by the Lokayukta, following petitions from activists TJ Abraham, Pradeep Kumar, and Snehamayi Krishna.

Earlier, the Governor issued a show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah, questioning the prosecution, but the state government suggested withdrawing it. Siddaramaiah has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, asserting that his wife received lawful compensation during the BJP’s tenure.

Topics :KarnatakaHigh CourtSiddaramaiahBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

