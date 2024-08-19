Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt likely to release draft data protection rules within a month: Vaishnaw

Govt likely to release draft data protection rules within a month: Vaishnaw

The minister said the final draft of the rules was reviewed last week, and it is expected to be in the public domain within a month

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is likely to release draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act within a month, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said the government has first worked on digital implementation of the Act and framed rules accordingly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The framework is ready, and the draft rules for consultation are expected to be released within a month," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The minister said the final draft of the rules was reviewed last week, and it is expected to be in the public domain within a month.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

One year of DPDP Act: Firms in a fix over delayed implementation of rules

Nigeria slaps $220 mn fine on Meta over violation of data protection laws

Premium

DPDP rules should be released soon to ensure a smooth compliance: Experts

US lawmakers propose new rules to protect personal data, strengthen privacy

Two more murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, total now at 15

Topics :data protection lawsdata protectionData protection Bill

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story