Govt likely to release draft data protection rules within a month: Vaishnaw

The government is likely to release draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act within a month, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said the government has first worked on digital implementation of the Act and framed rules accordingly.

"The framework is ready, and the draft rules for consultation are expected to be released within a month," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The minister said the final draft of the rules was reviewed last week, and it is expected to be in the public domain within a month.