North India's dams hold only 51% of capacity amid below-normal rainfall

Water levels in dams across Northern India, including those in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are significantly lower this year compared to the same period last year, despite the ongoing monsoon season, the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported.

The Commission monitors 10 major reservoirs in these states, which together have a capacity of 19.663 billion cubic metres. Currently, these reservoirs are only at 51 per cent of their total storage capacity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 88 per cent, and normal storage during the corresponding period was 71 per cent of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs,” the CWC report said.

Critical decline in reservoir levels

The CWC report indicates that water levels in key reservoirs are below expectations. The Pong Dam in Punjab is at 1,352.16 ft, a considerable decrease from the 1,399 ft recorded at the same time last year. Last year’s level was notably above the dam’s designated upper limit of 1,390.20 ft. The Bhakra and Thien Dams are also showing lower levels compared to the previous year.

As of August 16, 2024, the Bhakra Dam’s water level is at 1,629.50 ft, down from 1,677.15 ft on the same date last year, which was just below the dam’s designated upper limit.

The CWC bulletin indicates that although the overall water storage in dams across India is better than last year, the situation in the northern region remains concerning.

In this region, the water levels in 10 dams vary significantly: one dam is between 71 per cent and 81 per cent full, four dams are between 51 per cent and 68 per cent full, and five dams have filled to only 40 per cent or less of their full reservoir level (FRL).

In Himachal Pradesh, which includes the Kol, Bhakra, and Pong dams, storage levels have dropped by 27 per cent from the normal. In Punjab, the Thien Dam shows a 63 per cent reduction in normal storage levels, while dams in Rajasthan are experiencing a 20 per cent decrease from typical levels.

Concerns over dam water levels

A comparison with last year’s data reveals a stark difference. Last year, the Pong Dam was at full capacity, the Bhakra Dam was 89 per cent full, the Kol Dam was at 48 per cent of its capacity, and the Thien Dam was 84 per cent full. Dams in Rajasthan were between 41 per cent and 91 per cent full during the same period last year.

Experts are increasingly worried about the current state of these dams, especially with 40 days left in the monsoon season.

An Indian Express report quoted VK Gupta, an expert from the Power Department and spokesperson for the All India Power Engineers Federation, as saying that the monsoon is important for filling these reservoirs.

Implications for agriculture, energy

“The monsoon season is vital for filling these reservoirs to their required levels. If the water levels remain low, it could affect power generation and irrigation after the monsoon, particularly if the remaining monsoon period does not bring substantial rainfall,” Gupta cautioned.

A large part of the region relies on these reservoirs for both agriculture and energy, making sufficient rainfall crucial for the paddy season in Punjab. If rainfall is inadequate, farmers will have to depend more on groundwater to irrigate the highly water-dependent paddy crop, which covers 3.2 million hectares in Punjab alone.

Currently, Punjab has received a total of 204.6 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 17, falling short of the average 310.5 mm, marking a 34 per cent deficit in expected precipitation for the state.