Home / India News / No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

The minister said the people of Karnataka need not worry as the state government has made all preparations to deal with the infection

Monkeypox
Monkeypox | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday asked people not to worry about the mpox outbreak reported in some African countries as no infection has been detected in India till now.

The minister said free testing facilities have been arranged at the Victoria Hospital.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

We held a departmental meeting today on preparedness for mpox. As of now, there is nothing to worry about, as no cases have been reported here, Patil told reporters after a meeting with the officials here.

The central government has issued guidelines. At Victoria Hospital, we have arranged free testing facilities, he added.

The minister said the people of Karnataka need not worry as the state government has made all preparations to deal with the infection.

The central government has also set up screening at international airports, Patil added.


Topics :MonkeypoxIndia healthcareKarnatakaKarnataka governmenthealth news

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

