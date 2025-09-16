Karnataka weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers across most north Karnataka districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, issuing a yellow alert for the two-day period. Several areas have also been placed under a heavy rain alert

KSNDMC's weather update

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also shared a seven-day weather update on X, stating, “Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state till September 18. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days.”

Humidity levels are expected to hover around 91 per cent, making the atmosphere feel particularly damp, especially after rainfall. The weather department also warned that heavy rainfall could cause temporary power outages and trigger traffic congestion at several junctions.