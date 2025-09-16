Home / India News / Karnataka weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted

Karnataka weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted

Karnataka may witness moderate to heavy rain with strong winds and thundershowers across districts today and tomorrow

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood
Bengaluru: Vehicles move through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Bengaluru (File photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers across most north Karnataka districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, issuing a yellow alert for the two-day period. Several areas have also been placed under a heavy rain alert.
 
KSNDMC's weather update
 
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also shared a seven-day weather update on X, stating, “Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state till September 18. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days.”
 
Humidity levels are expected to hover around 91 per cent, making the atmosphere feel particularly damp, especially after rainfall. The weather department also warned that heavy rainfall could cause temporary power outages and trigger traffic congestion at several junctions.
 
The IMD further predicted rainfall in some regions of Karnataka on Tuesday, with minimum and maximum temperatures ranging around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
 
Houses damaged in Raichur
 
Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning struck many parts of Raichur district during the night between Sunday and Monday, damaging at least three houses, Deccan Herald reported. The link road to several villages was submerged after a bridge near Hutti Gold Mines in Lingsugur taluk, Raichur district, was flooded, cutting off access.
 
Southwest monsoon withdrawal begins early in Rajasthan
 
The IMD stated that the southwest monsoon began withdrawing from parts of west Rajasthan on September 14, three days ahead of its schedule. The monsoon typically starts its retreat from western Rajasthan around mid-September and completes by October, signalling the transition to the post-monsoon season. The southwest monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September.

KarnatakaIndian monsoonThunderstorms

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

