Home / India News / Keir Starmer looks to India for digital ID example ahead of UK rollout plan

Keir Starmer looks to India for digital ID example ahead of UK rollout plan

Speaking to journalists during the Mumbai trip, Starmer said his proposed smartphone-based ID was needed to 'address the fact that too many people can come to this country to work illegally'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai
Starmer spoke with Infosys Ltd co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is widely credited with implementing India’s Unique ID Card in 2009 | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Lucy White
 
Keir Starmer met with a key architect of India’s digital ID program, as the British prime minister sought guidance on implementing a similar system in the UK.  
Starmer spoke with Infosys Ltd co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is widely credited with implementing India’s Unique ID Card in 2009, on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to Mumbai. The prime minister’s spokesman Dave Pares told reporters on Wednesday that Starmer “wanted to hear from him” as the government seeks to roll out a national identification card. 
 
It comes after Starmer has set out his ambitions for the UK to have a digital ID system on people’s smartphones, which he says will help tackle the problem of migrants being lured to the country on the promise of illegal work. Aside from being used to prove the right to work, regular Britons could also use the system to help them access all government services through one portal, Starmer has said.
 
Such an idea, which was mooted and rejected in the 2000s, is unpopular with people across the political spectrum who believe it would allow the government to exert control over where people spend their time, collect valuable data on their activities, or exclude the vulnerable.  
 
Speaking to journalists during the Mumbai trip, Starmer said his proposed smartphone-based ID was needed to “address the fact that too many people can come to this country to work illegally.”
 
Starmer said it would become mandatory for migrants to show the digital ID to prove they had the right to work. He added that the government should make the case for other people to use it too, since “it would be a good passport.”
 
“I don’t know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school, or apply for this or apply for that,” he said, referring to a system many institutions have in place to check someone’s identity by cross-referencing it with their utility bills. “I do think we could gain a significant advantage.”
 
Starmer said India had “already done ID and made a massive success of it,” adding that “one of the meetings I’ll be having is about ID.”

‘Huge Benefits’

The premier traveled to India on Tuesday with 125 UK business and cultural leaders to tout the free trade agreement the two countries signed in July. Both Starmer and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, are expected to deliver a keynote speech at the Global Fintech Fest on Thursday, after holding a bilateral meeting in the morning.
 
Starmer declined to tell journalists whether he would suggest to Modi in that meeting that India should stop purchasing oil from Russia, “Our position on Ukraine is very, very clear,” Starmer said.
 
When Modi visited Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, to sign the trade deal in July, Starmer said it would bring “huge benefits to both of our countries” by boosting wages, raising living standards and bringing down prices for consumers. It’s the first such trip by a British prime minister since Theresa May visited in the immediate aftermath of her country’s vote to leave the European Union nine years ago. 
 
Starmer has spent the trip so far meeting with business leaders. According to his office, deals announced as a result of his trip to India will create almost 7,000 new jobs, with 64 Indian companies investing 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the UK. 
 
They include Mastek, a digital engineering firm that is investing 2 million euros to open a new AI and Experience Centre in London and a Leeds office, and Hero Motors Company, which is investing 100 million euros in the UK into engineering and design of e-mobility, e-bicycles and aerospace products.
 
Earlier Wednesday, Starmer visited a new Premier League football community program to meet aspiring young Indian footballers, and attended a set of production company Yash Raj Film, which announced it would be filming three Bollywood films in the UK from next year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chhindwara chemists announce strike after shops sealed over cough syrup

WHO flags gap in India's cough syrup testing following children's death

Delhi Police to soon launch MCOCA unit to tackle organised crime, gangsters

DCGI urges state drug controllers to test pharma batches before release

Two scooters explode in Kanpur market, six injured, probe underway

Topics :Britain PMIndia UK relationIndia UKdigital identityInfosys

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story