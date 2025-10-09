Home / India News / Delhi Police to soon launch MCOCA unit to tackle organised crime, gangsters

Delhi Police to soon launch MCOCA unit to tackle organised crime, gangsters

The new unit, according to the police source, will get support from the Crime Branch and the Special Cell providing technical and operational assistance

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
The initial strength of the unit will likely around 100 personnel (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:23 AM IST
The Delhi Police is gearing up to launch a specialised unit under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to tighten the noose around gangsters and organised crime networks in the national capital and neighbouring states, police sources said on Wednesday.

The proposal aims at strengthening investigations with dedicated forensic tools and technical support with senior officials specialist in cyber crime.

"The unit has become necessary due to the growing number of gangsters and changing patterns of crime in the region," a source said.

The new unit, according to the police source, will get support from the Crime Branch and the Special Cell providing technical and operational assistance. The initial strength of the unit will likely around 100 personnel.

The source added that preliminary discussions have been held to frame the unit's structure.

"It will primarily deal with cases involving gangs, foreign-based criminals, extortion rackets run from jails, gang rivalries, and organised syndicates operating in Delhi and neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan," the source said.

The unit will also coordinate joint operations with police forces in adjoining states.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, is a stringent action and an Indian law that provides special provisions for the prevention and control of organised crime, including terrorism and related offences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

