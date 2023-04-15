Home / India News / Kejriwal only one speaking against corruption, voice being stifled: Atishi

Kejriwal only one speaking against corruption, voice being stifled: Atishi

"Have the agencies found black money during their raids at his residence or anyone else? No," she added

New Delhi
Kejriwal only one speaking against corruption, voice being stifled: Atishi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP senior leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader raising voice against corruption, which is why efforts are being made to stifle his voice.

Addressing a press conference here, she said several cases have been slapped against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, but investigating agencies have not been able to prove corruption against them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kejriwal on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case.

"Have the agencies found black money during their raids at his residence or anyone else? No. Kejriwal is the only leader talking about the issue of corruption. They want to stifle his voice. But they won't be able to do so," she said.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishi MarlenaPoliticsCBI

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Also Read

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

Our Constitution is pride of country's democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

Tussle between Punjab Governor, AAP govt over Ludhiana VC turns murkier

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Top headlines: Adani row probe, Ambani's plan to take on Netflix, Disney

India adds 10,753 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections at 53,720

Six Aam Aadmi Party corporators join BJP in Surat, marking 10 exits

Chhattisgarh: Notices issued to 8 BJP functionaries for 'hateful' posts

Curfew imposed in Sambalpur following overnight sporadic violence

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story