Home / India News / Kerala: Board restricts RSS from holding mass drills in temple premises

Kerala: Board restricts RSS from holding mass drills in temple premises

According to the circular issued by the TDB, the board re-issued the order after noticing that RSS branches functioning on its temple premises

ANI General News
Kerala: Board restricts RSS from holding mass drills in temple premises

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a circular to all temples under them to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises.

The circular, issued on May 18 says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it.

The TDB'S fresh circular is a reiteration of its earlier order on March 30, 2021, which said that other than for temple rituals and festivals the temple premises should not be used for any other purpose.

According to the circular issued by the TDB, the board re-issued the order after noticing that RSS branches functioning on its temple premises.

Also Read

Over 250,000 pilgrims visit Sabarimala in first six days of ongoing season

Kamal Nath challenges BJP, RSS to discuss religion, spirituality with Rahul

Hindu gurus do more social service in South than missionaries: RSS Chief

Defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Kauravas' remark on RSS

Kerala HC proposes extending time of worship at Sabarimala to control crowd

Order reserved on PIL against allowing Rs 2K note exchange without ID proof

Heatwave conditions to persist in Delhi; IMD forecasts light rain

Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report

Topics :RSSKeralatemple

First Published: May 23 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story