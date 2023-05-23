Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report





According to Oshiwara police, the 32-year-old actor was found unconscious on the 11th floor of a high rise building where he lived. Mr Rajput was not feeling well for the last couple of days and collapsed in his bathroom on Monday afternoon.

They rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are waiting for the autopsy report.

The Oshiwara police are also recording the statement of the house help and the watchman present at Rajput's residence. The police are also planning to examine his mobile phone as well.

Model turned actor started his career at the age of 17. He worked as a model and actor and was involved in production work. Born and brought up in Delhi, the actor is basically from Uttrakhand.

He also starred in over 125 advertisements and was part of reality shows like Splitsvilla Season 9. He was also a part of several TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

