Kerala boat tragedy: Owner who was on the run arrested from Kozhikode

A day after the boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people at Tanur in Malappuram district, the Kerala police on Monday arrested Nasar, the owner of the ill-fated boat, Atlantic, from Kozhikode

IANS Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
A day after the boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people at Tanur in Malappuram district, the Kerala police on Monday arrested Nasar, the owner of the ill-fated boat, Atlantic, from Kozhikode.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday night when the boat was approaching the jetty with over 40 passengers. It sank leaving 22 people dead.

Following this incident, Nasar was on the run and on Monday morning a police team intercepted his car and took him, his brother and a friend into custody from near here.

The police are understood to have tracked the vehicle as Nasar's phone was in the vehicle, while he was not there.

They were believed to be on their way to meet an advocate to seek legal assistance for Nasar.

Earlier in the day Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who arrived at Tanur announced a judicial probe and asked for the formation of a special team to conduct the probe.

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports say that the boat did not have proper registration documents and fitness certification.

The boat pilot and his assistant managed to escape soon after the boat capsized and the police are also on the lookout for them.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

