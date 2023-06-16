Kerala CM holds discussions about health, literature with Cuban authorities

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a two-day trip to Cuba, met top officials of the Latin American country on Friday and held discussions on cooperation in various key sectors.

During his separate meetings with Cuban deputy minister of Public Health, Tania Margarita Cruz and Havana Governor, Yanet Hernndez Prez, in the capital of the Latin American country, the two sides held discussions on cooperation in Ayurveda, the public health sector, literature, and housing, among others.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Cruz expressed interest in collaborating with Kerala's health sector, and Perez sought cooperation in various sectors like science and sports.

The Governor sought Kerala's cooperation in urban affairs, housing, and agriculture, and the meeting also decided to create an opportunity to engage the literary communities in both Havana and Kerala and ensure participation in the international film and book festivals.

Discussions regarding the exchange of expertise in research and best practices to understand the public health sector in Cuba and Kerala will be conducted along with studies on tropical diseases, it said.

Vijayan said that Cuba's achievements in public health and medical research are recognised worldwide, and the cooperation with the Latin American country will boost Kerala's health sector.

The chief minister also said that the South Indian state will promote Ayurveda in Cuba and will train Cubans in that regard.

On Thursday, Vijayan had met Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel and discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of sports, health, and biotechnology.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and State Health Minister Veena George, were part of the delegation.

Vijayan, who is on a tour to the US and Cuba, reached the Latin American nation for a two-day visit on Thursday.

He had left for Cuba on Wednesday after concluding his nearly week-long US visit.