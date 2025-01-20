Delhi records warmest January Sunday in six years; IMD rules out cold wave

Delhi witnessed a surprising rise in temperature on Sunday (January 19), with bright sunshine pushing the maximum temperature to an unprecedented 26.1 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in January over the past six years. This unseasonal warmth, coupled with minimal mist in the morning, made the city feel more like a summer day. However, by evening, the mercury dipped, bringing relief to residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the unusual warmth to a change in wind patterns caused by a western disturbance. Sunday’s maximum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees higher than normal. Pitampura emerged as the city’s hottest area, recording a maximum of 26.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites can expect similar weather on Monday and Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely hovering around 26 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. Clear skies will dominate during the day, though moderate fog and smog are expected in the mornings. At 7 am on Monday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 13 degrees Celsius

The weather is set to change midweek as two western disturbances bring light rain to Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday. This rainfall is expected to bring down temperatures, marking a return to winter’s chill.

Fog and air quality concerns

Despite the warmth during the day, Sunday morning saw moderate to dense fog that impacted visibility and disrupted travel. At 8:30 am, visibility at IGI Airport stood at 600 metres, while Safdarjung recorded just 200 metres. The fog affected flight schedules, road traffic, and rail operations.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained a concern, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'very poor' category, registering a reading of 362 at 6 pm.

Seasonal comparisons

Sunday’s high of 26.1 degrees Celsius reminded people of January’s previous six-year peak of 28.7 degrees Celsius, recorded on January 21, 2019. Conversely, the lowest maximum this winter season was 14.6 degrees Celsius on December 27, 2024.

Although foggy conditions persist, the IMD has ruled out the possibility of a cold wave in Delhi-NCR or North-West India in the coming days.