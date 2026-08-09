Kerala's flood woes continue as frequency rises five-fold over a decade

“The 2024 Wayanad catastrophe — 420 lives lost in six hours of rainfall that should statistically occur once in 75 to 200 years — is no longer an outlier. Under La Niña conditions and accelerating monsoon intensification, we project compound events will strike two to three times more frequently by 2035. Kerala does not need more rescue boats after the flood arrives. It needs a system that activates departments before the rain falls. Every life lost, every livelihood washed away, and every road and bridge that collapses is proof that we are still building and governing for yesterday’s climate, not tomorrow’s,” he added.