Kerala to develop local early warning systems for disasters: CM Vijayan

The Kerala government has decided to focus on scientific use of land and deployment of localised early warning systems as part of its efforts to tackle Wayanad-like landslides and other disasters in the future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the landslide forecasting systems were in the "infancy" stage and his government now wants to "strengthen" Kerala's institutes and departments meant for studying climate change by providing them enhanced manpower and modern equipments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp More than 230 people lost their lives even as an equal number of body parts were found from under the debris and from the Chaliyar river after the worst-ever disaster of the state destroyed large tracts of three Wayanad villages-- Punchirimattom, Chooralmala and Mundakkai apart from some in Attamala when the disaster struck on July 30.

Speaking to PTI during an interview over the weekend, Vijayan said, "In an era of climate change, fragility is a matter that needs to be balanced with respect to ground realities, societal aspirations and the boundaries laid down by the law."



"Most of the climate-linked disasters cannot be prevented fully. However, their impacts can be reduced.

"The Kerala government has decided to focus on scientific use of land and localised community-based early warning systems which will increase local resilience," he told the news agency.

The CM said relief shelters have been built at 18 coastal local governments in nine coastal districts and seven hill panchayats of Idukki district.

"These numbers needs to be increased for which we are in the process of a project design," he said.

More From This Section

Talking about the weather forecasting system, Vijayan said the system "needs to be improved."



Kerala has demanded from the central government increased observational systems, including more radars, he said.

"Landslide forecasting systems are in infancy stage. This will need to be fast tracked by having more intense research by the national nodal agencies. Therefore, the Kerala government has requested the government of India for setting up local research centres of national agencies," he said.

The CM said Kerala has set up an Institute of Climate Change Studies for state specific research and that they need "financial assistance" to strengthen these institutions to make the state, replete with sensitive ecology, resilient in the near future.

The state has announced that it will create one or two new townships for the housing requirements of the families of the victims and survivors of Wayanad whose homes and belongings were either washed away or buried in the landslides.

"The rehabilitation plan will be rooted in Kerala's distinctive developmental philosophy, which prioritises human-centred growth and social welfare, and will resonate with the collective consciousness of the Malayali people, reflecting their values, aspirations, and unwavering resilience," the CM said.

He said the government will work "tirelessly" to ensure the successful implementation of this policy, enabling the affected families to rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.

Vijayan said he is committed that the fears and concerns of the Wayanad landslides affected people will be "erased".

The rehabilitation plan, as per the 79-year-old Marxist politician, envisages creation of "personalised microplans" for each affected family, addressing their specific needs, livelihood support, and skill development requirements.

Wayanad, he said, was "ever ready" to welcome tourists as this will help restore livelihoods and create a sense of normalcy among the affected community.