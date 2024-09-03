Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in West Bengal Assembly today
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in West Bengal Assembly today

Latest news updates: Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to the media at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated  that a session of State Assembly will be called on Tuesday and a bill would be passed to ensure capital punishment for those convicted of rape. Banerjee added that the bill would be sent to Governor CV Ananda Bose. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to approve the purchase of 26 Rafale-Maritime fighter jets for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Tuesday. Following the adoption of the final amendment, a committee will be convened to negotiate the cost of this acquisition, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. The meeting on the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said. Discussions have been taking place in the BJP regarding the names of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. After the conclusion of the launch program of the party's National Membership Campaign, several other important leaders including Haryana State Election In-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana State Election Co-In-Charge and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, Haryana State President Mohan Lal Badauli, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and MP from Haryana Rao Indrajit Singh, Satish Punia and Surendra Nagar were present in the meeting. The first list of the candidates will be released soon by BJP.
Pope Francis is heading to Indonesia to start the longest trip of his pontificate, hoping to encourage its Catholic community and celebrate the tradition of interfaith harmony in a country with the world's largest Muslim population. Francis plans to take a rest day upon arrival Tuesday in Jakarta, given the overnight flight from Rome and the rigors of an 11-day voyage zigzagging across time zones that will also take him to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore. 

Key Events

9:45 AM

News update: Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in West Bengal Assembly today

9:38 AM

Families of criminals should not be punished for their crimes: BSP chief Mayawati

9:23 AM

Haryana Assembly polls: Meeting held under chairmanship of BJP President Nadda to discuss list of candidates

9:21 AM

PM Modi embarks on visit to Brunei, Singapore

9:17 AM

PM Modi departs for Brunei

8:46 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today

9:45 AM

News update: Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in West Bengal Assembly today

9:38 AM

Families of criminals should not be punished for their crimes: BSP chief Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation on the demolition of houses of those involved in criminal cases. With several state administrations bulldozing the houses of those involved in criminal cases, the Supreme Court on Monday asked how anybody's house can be demolished just because he is an accused. "Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken under the law and their families and close ones should not be punished for their crimes. Our party's government in the state had shown this by establishing the rule of law through law," Mayawati said in a series of posts on X in Hindi.

9:23 AM

Haryana Assembly polls: Meeting held under chairmanship of BJP President Nadda to discuss list of candidates

A meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections. During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting. The meeting regarding the Haryana Assembly elections lasted for about 3:30 hours, the party sources said.
 

9:21 AM

PM Modi embarks on visit to Brunei, Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed confidence of advancing India's historical ties with Brunei and deepening its Strategic Partnership with Singapore, as he embarked on a visit to the two countries. Noting that it will be first ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei Darussalam, he said in his departure statement that he looked forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights. PM Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

9:17 AM

PM Modi departs for Brunei

8:46 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to give the nod to the purchase of 26 Rafale-Maritime fighter jets for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Tuesday. After the adoption of the final amendment, a panel will be convened to negotiate the cost of this acquisition, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressGazaIsrael-PalestineLaw CommissionRafale Donald Trump

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News