Kharge extends Eid al-Adha greetings, wishes to build a peaceful society

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha and wished to strengthen the bonds of fraternity and build a peaceful society.

He also said that the festival epitomizes the noble values of sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness.

"The festival of Eid-al-Adha epitomizes the noble values of sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. On this joyous occasion, let us all firmly resolve to strengthen the bonds of fraternity and build a peaceful, harmonious, and progressive society. Eid Mubarak," Kharge said in his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Eid al-Adha greetings to the people of the country and wished for a spirit of togetherness and harmony in the society.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

People offered namaz at mosques across the country on the occasion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to the people of the country.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.

In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor.

Several dishes like mutton biryani, Ghosht Haleem, Shami Kebab, and mutton qorma, along with desserts such as kheer and Sheer Qorma are eaten on this day. Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered an important part of Eid al-Adha.