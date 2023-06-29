Home / India News / Assam CM issues advisory to DCs listing guidelines followed during visit

Assam CM issues advisory to DCs listing guidelines followed during visit

In the case of the chief minister's overnight stay, the next morning's programme should start with the planting of a commercial tree

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued an advisory to all Deputy Commissioners listing simple programme details to be followed during his official visits to the districts.

The advisory states that felicitation of the chief minister with gamocha/flower bouquet must be strictly avoided and no gift item should be offered to him.

The lamp may be lit by the organiser before the start of the function which may continue to be lit throughout the meeting.

There was no need for an extended vote of thanks other than that by the anchor.

In the case of the chief minister's overnight stay, the next morning's programme should start with the planting of a commercial tree.

Tea must be served in earthen cups (kulhads) and water should be kept in glass bottles/jugs instead of single-use plastic bottles, the advisory stated.

The lunch and dinner menu should always be a simple vegetarian meal with an Assamese/local tribal menu.

The advisory has been issued as the chief minister desires "simplicity must be the guiding force for all official engagement to reflect a culture devoid of any VIP treatment", Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Sinha tweeted.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Ambedkar said reservation can't be given on basis of religion: Assam CM

Constantly monitoring situation: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam floods

Ensure no illegal slaughter in south Mumbai housing society on Bakrid: HC

Ensure adequate supply, plan for future: Govt guideline for power discoms

Women needed in boardrooms, needs mindset change: Arundhati Bhattacharya

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

Delhi police beef up security amid ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamBJP

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story