L-G okays CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

The LG has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Delhi LG V K Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.

Jain is accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from Chandrashekhar as "protection money".

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said.

The LG has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said.

Jain, a former home minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

