Large-scale lateral hiring: Navigating government systems holds key

The latest Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) advertisement for large-scale lateral entry positions at mid-level in central ministries and departments has triggered a debate within the bureaucracy on the merit of such a move, while also drawing criticism from Opposition leaders.

The UPSC on Saturday advertised 45 posts inviting applications from “talented and motivated Indian nationals for lateral recruitment” to the posts of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary in 24 ministries of the Union government. This is being seen as the biggest lateral hiring since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government initiated the process as part of a policy in 2018-19.

Through the UPSC advertisement, the Centre has signalled that it wants to infuse the government machinery with domain expertise and fresh talent, especially in niche areas related to emerging technology, semiconductor, cybersecurity, climate change, organic farming and renewable energy, among others. However, whether the move will pay off would depend on the ability of such entrants to navigate the government systems as well as the autonomy given to these professionals, according to several current and former bureaucrats.

“For a lot of us, born and brought up in bureaucracy, the ability to hit the ground running is a lot better. Nuances on how the government functions, files proposals, understanding levels at which interventions are required, how to push policies is something one needs to know. Government takes a little bit getting used to,” a joint secretary, who did not wish to be named, said. The official, however, added that a certain amount of cross breeding is good as it brings in a fresh perspective to the work.



“It is a good idea to bring in talent from the outside for specific areas and for a limited time. This is also being done through an open and credible process. Finally, the number is minuscule compared to the total number of persons at the relevant levels . On the whole, it is a forward-looking move which should be institutionalised,” Ashok Chawla, a former finance secretary and then chairman of Competition Commission of India, told Business Standard.

NITI Aayog, in a 2017 report, had recommended induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the government to bring in fresh talent as well as augment the availability of manpower. Based on the recommendations made by NITI Aayog, the government advertised the vacancies for joint secretary level posts in 2018.



Lateral entry postings may help at a time when many officers are reluctant to move to the Centre at those levels, another official said. "Lateral entry is not a new thing and this recruitment will be through UPSC, following norms,” he added. According to this official, the advertisement for 45 lateral postings is ‘’unexceptional’’ and ‘’unexceptionable’’. He explained that if people are required for specialised jobs in the government, there’s nothing objectionable in lateral hiring.

Many officials pointed at hiring of professionals including Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia in the past as part of lateral recruitment, though it was not an institutionalised process or policy back then.



So far, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry at the level of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary in the last five years, according to a reply given by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in the Rajya Sabha. At present, 57 lateral-hire officers are in positions in central ministries and departments, he said.

“Agility, transparency and domain knowledge are the biggest reasons for these recruitments. Someone with hands-on experience can be at a better decision making position,” said Randhir Singh, who served as director in NITI Aayog as a lateral entrant recently.



Singh said that ministries can be tricky for outsiders to navigate initially but it can work depending on the support of superiors and the autonomy given to them.

K M Chandrasekhar, who was cabinet secretary from 2007 to 2011, highlights the need for a process change. “There is nothing wrong with the officers, who come from the same stock as the lateral entrants, but with the system, which is process-oriented, not result- oriented.’’ According to Chandrasekhar, to get results, both from UPSC-recruited officers and from lateral entrants, emphasis should be put on process change. ‘’That is not happening,’’ he said.











APPOINTMENTS VIA LATERAL-ENTRY ROUTE 63 officers at level of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary in past 5 years Some of those who had lateral entry in the government feel that the existing machinery finds it difficult to accept them as they see it as their own opportunity getting hampered. “Stress builds up whenever you try to bring any change or do what the system is not used to. People leave pay packages of crores and join at such a low salary which remains stagnant for the entire tenure…. They need some incentive to stay. The examples of people who have stayed on beyond their period of 3+2 years are very rare,” an official, who worked as a lateral entrant in the government, said. The advertisement about 45 postings, which got slammed by the Opposition for ‘’bypassing’’ the reservation system, is meant for hiring on contract basis or on deputation.