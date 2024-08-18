LIVE: Mamata Banerjee failed to handle situation, should resign, says Nirbhaya's mother

The mother of Nirbhaya, the victim of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, has demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she had "failed" to handle the situation after widespread protests broke out against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered during her duty hours at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Her colleagues and doctors across the country have been holding protests to seek justice for her.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has reacted to Governor’s prosecution sanction order against him over allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’. He said that the decision by the Governor is unconstitutional and it is an attempt to destabilise the elected government.

The Centre on Friday directed the heads of all government-run medical colleges and institutions in the country to file an institutional FIR, in cases of violence against health care workers on duty, within six hours of the incident.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Saturday that a uniform or secular civil code will not be acceptable to Muslims as they will not compromise with Sharia law. In a press release, the AIMPLB, stated, "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers the Prime Minister's call, on the occasion of Independence Day, for a Secular Civil Code and terming religious personal laws as communal ones is highly objectionable."