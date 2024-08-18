Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Population control ignored in India since Emergency era: Narayana Murthy

Population control ignored in India since Emergency era: Narayana Murthy

Murthy made the remark during the convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj, where he was the chief guest

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana
"India faces significant challenges related to population, per capita land availability, and healthcare facilities," he said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Sunday called rising population a major challenge for the country, saying Indians had not paid attention to population control since the Emergency period.

Murthy made the remark during the convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj, where he was the chief guest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"India faces significant challenges related to population, per capita land availability, and healthcare facilities," he said.

"Since the Emergency period, we Indians have not paid enough attention to population control. This poses a risk of making our country unsustainable. In comparison, countries such as the US, Brazil and China have far higher per capita land availability," he said.

Murthy also emphasised that a true professional's responsibility was to contribute to the nation's progress.

"This contribution depends on having high aspirations, dreaming big and working hard to turn those dreams into reality," the Infosys co-founder said.

More From This Section

Will scrap Dharavi project if residents don't get 500 sq ft homes: Aaditya

Premium

Workplace safety key to raise female workforce: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Premium

Haryana Assembly elections: High on per capita income, low on employment

Step up surveillance for quicker viral infection mpox detection: Centre

Premium

Statsguru: Violence mars the path to women's empowerment in India

"One generation must make many sacrifices to improve the lives of the next. My parents, siblings and teachers made significant sacrifices for my progress and my presence here as the chief guest is proof that their sacrifices were not in vain," he said.

During the ceremony, 1,670 degrees were awarded. Postgraduate students received 34 gold medals while undergraduates received 13.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola CEO endorses 70-hour work week, top neurologist warns of severe illness

NRN, Sudha Murty, Rahul Dravid encourage citizens to vote in large numbers

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson

Sudha Murty holds about Rs 5,600 crore worth of stocks in Infosys

Adoption of artificial intelligence in Indian health care on the rise

Topics :Narayana Murthypopulation

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story