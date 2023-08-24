Home / India News / LIVE: WFI suspended by world wrestling body over failure to conduct polls
LIVE: WFI suspended by world wrestling body over failure to conduct polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indian wrestlers, Wrestling

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has indefinitely suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to the federation's failure to conduct the necessary elections, India Today reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon. The prime minister in reply to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wishes said the milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance.

After a historic soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the Moon, the Indian diaspora erupted in celebrations at Times Square in New York City. Members of the Indian diaspora were seen dancing to drum rolls and immersing in unbridled joy as the country became the first in the world to land on the uncharted lunar south face.

12:10 PM Aug 23

Parl panel on Home Affairs meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

11:15 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: There are no millionaires among ISRO scientists, says Madhavan Nair

10:46 AM Aug 23

"India has moved from red tape to red carpet": PM Modi in virtual address at G20 meet

10:26 AM Aug 23

Mizoram bridge collapse: 23 from Bengal feared dead, 18 bodies found

10:24 AM Aug 23

PM Modi expresses gratitude to leaders for wishes on Chandrayaan-3 landing

1:02 PM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: Arunachal CM hails Isro scientists that studied in state

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated two former students of Itanagar-based North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), who were part of the Isro team which conducted India's successful Moon mission - Chandrayaan-3.

Pankaj Nath, a 1990 batch student of the institute, was a member of the Isro team that designed the landing propulsion of Chandrayaan-3. Another former NERIST student of the same batch, Subrata Chakrabarty, is also a member of the Isro team, who designs and develops spacecraft valves.

12:37 PM Aug 23

Kota pressure cooker: No concept of friendship, every aspirant a competitor, say students and experts

There are no friends but only competitors in the country's coaching capital popularly known as "Kota factory", say students and experts as the government struggles to keep a check on the spate of suicides among engineering and medical aspirants.

Authorities say 20 students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have ended their lives so far in 2023 -- highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15.

12:30 PM Aug 23

Indian professionals lapping up AI skills at workplace to remain adaptable: LinkedIn

Indian professionals are embracing AI skills amid rising prominence of Artificial Intelligence in the world of work, and the number of such skilled personnel has increased 14 times since 2016, LinkedIn said in a report on Thursday.

According to LinkedIn's first ever global 'Future of Work: State of Work @ AI' report, AI-skilled members in India increased 14 times in June 2023 compared to January 2016.

12:10 PM Aug 23

Parl panel on Home Affairs meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

A parliamentary panel met here on Thursday to examine the bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is scheduled to make a presentation on the three bills - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill - before the members of the committee.

11:32 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: Sonia Gandhi congratulates team Isro for successful landing

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to ISRO Chairman S Somanath over the success of Chandrayaan-3, saying the space agency's outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades and it being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties has contributed to its great successes.

In her letter to Somanath, the Congress parliamentary party chief said she was writing to him to let him know how thrilled she was by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) magnificent achievement on Wednesday evening.

11:15 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: There are no millionaires among ISRO scientists, says Madhavan Nair

Buoyed by India's successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said the scientists at space agency have achieved this historic success by getting a salary one-fifth of the scientists in the developed world.

According to him, the low wages for the scientists at ISRO are one of the reasons why they could find low-cost solutions for space exploration.

10:46 AM Aug 23

"India has moved from red tape to red carpet": PM Modi in virtual address at G20 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has moved from "red tape" to "red carpet" and has enabled unfettered Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in the last nine years.

In a virtual address to the G20 Trade and Investment ministerial meeting on Thursday, PM Modi called on the G20 member countries to "build a resilient" and "inclusive global value chain that can withstand future shocks".

10:39 AM Aug 23

2 killed, 6 injured as building slab collapses in Navi Mumbai: Officials

Two persons were killed and six others injured when the slab of a 20-year-old residential building collapsed in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai, fire brigade officials said on Thursday.

The third floor ceiling slab of the four-storey Tulsi Bhavan building located at Shirsole in Nerul collapsed at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, they said.

10:26 AM Aug 23

Mizoram bridge collapse: 23 from Bengal feared dead, 18 bodies found

Of 26 workers present on the under-construction railway bridge that collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district, 23 people are believed to be dead, though the police have recovered only 18 bodies, officials said on Thursday.
 
Three of those working there are in hospital and undergoing treatment while five are missing, they added. All the 26 people working there were from Malda district of West Bengal.

10:26 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3 landing a matter of pride for world: Indian diaspora in US

After a historic soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the Moon, the Indian diaspora erupted in celebrations at Times Square in New York City.
 
Members of the Indian diaspora were seen dancing to drum rolls and immersing in unbridled joy as the country became the first in the world to land on the uncharted lunar south face.

10:24 AM Aug 23

PM Modi expresses gratitude to leaders for wishes on Chandrayaan-3 landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon.
 
The prime minister in reply to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wishes said the milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance.

Topics :Narendra ModiISROWrestling Federation of IndiaBrijbhushan Sharan SinghChandrayaan-3moon missionMizoramDeath tollNDRFIndian diasporaIndian AmericansToday Newstop news of the day

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

