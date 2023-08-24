LIVE: WFI suspended by world wrestling body over failure to conduct polls

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has indefinitely suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to the federation's failure to conduct the necessary elections, India Today reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon. The prime minister in reply to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wishes said the milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance.

After a historic soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the Moon, the Indian diaspora erupted in celebrations at Times Square in New York City. Members of the Indian diaspora were seen dancing to drum rolls and immersing in unbridled joy as the country became the first in the world to land on the uncharted lunar south face.

