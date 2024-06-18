Nikhil Gupta, the Indian national accused of being involved in a murder plot against Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal court in New York on Monday. Gupta (52) was recently extradited from the Czech Republic, where he was arrested last year.He faces charges of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In his first Varanasi visit after winning the Lok Sabha seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today evening, and release the the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. He is also scheduled to distribute certificates to over 30,000 SHGs trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will work as para extension workers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and multiple state ministers are set to attend the event. The Kanchanjunga Express that was slammed from behind by a goods train in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri on Monday, leaving nine people dead and injuring multiple others, reached its destination in Kolkata's Sealdah after undergoing restoration work. The train reached Sealdah at 3.16 am , leaving behind the deformed compartments at the accident site where repair work continues. The train was travelling from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in Kolkata when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station.