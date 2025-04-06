Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Weakening BJP means 'obstacles' in India's path to become global leader, says Assam CM
Latest LIVE: Weakening BJP means 'obstacles' in India's path to become global leader, says Assam CM

BS Web Team New Delhi
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
11:25 AM

Weakening BJP means 'obstacles' in India's path to become global leader: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said weakening the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will mean creating "innumerable obstacles" in India's path to attain the position of a global leader.
 
Addressing party workers on the occasion of the 46th foundation day of BJP here, Sarma also opined that the saffron party will serve the nation till the sun and moon will be there.
 
"Weakening the BJP does not mean weakening any individual. It means weakening an ideology and national pride. Weakening the BJP means creating innumerable obstacles in the path to take India to the world stage," he said.

11:06 AM

PM Modi reaches Anuradhapura to launch Maho-Anuradhapura railway line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Anuradhapura with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to inaugurate the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line, a project supported by the Indian government.
 
Calling Dissanayake his friend, PM Modi arrived at the venue to jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line and launch the railway track of the Maho-Omanthai railway line with him.
 
"In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake," PM Modi said in a post on X.

11:05 AM

EU countries cautious on Brazil's push for new climate body

Brazil's idea to create a new multilateral body under the UN climate regime to fast-track implementation of COP decisions has triggered cautious responses from key developed countries, with Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden backing reform discussions but warning against weakening the core UNFCCC process.
 
Brazil, which will host this year's UN climate conference or COP30 in Belem, has informally proposed setting up a "Climate Change Council" under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to improve how the world responds to climate change.
 
The idea is to speed up decision-making, coordinate efforts and improve implementation as many feel the current UN climate process is too slow and complicated.
 
While the Paris Agreement has helped lower projected warming since the start of the Industrial Revolution to around 2.1-2.8 degrees Celsius, the world is still off track for its 1.5 degrees Celsius goal. In fact, 2024 was the first year with global temperatures above 1.5 degrees Celsius for a full calendar year.

11:05 AM

India yet to secure offshore campus from leading global universities: Parliamentary panel

India is yet to secure a campus from any of the leading global universities, including Ivy League institutions, and should make efforts for it, a Parliamentary panel has noted.
 
The panel headed by Congress MP Digvijay Singh made the observations in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.
 
"The Committee notes that in recent years, there has been a notable trend of foreign universities establishing campuses in India which is driven by India's vast student market and the government's efforts to increase collaborations and joint degrees.
 
"However, India is yet to secure a campus from any of the leading global universities (the Ivy Leagues, New York University, Carnegie Mellon University, etc). The Committee recommends that the Department of Higher Education should make efforts to secure the same to enable greater access to the best of global resources for students within the country," the report said.
 
Ivy League is a group of long-established universities in the US having high academic credentials and reputation. It includes Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Columbia.
 
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in 2023 announced Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations.

11:05 AM

Waqf Act will help in transparent, accountable management of properties: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Waqf Act will ensure transparent, equitable and accountable management of Waqf properties and take its benefits to the poor, need and deprived people of the Muslim community.
 
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier in the week.
 
Murmu also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.
 
CM Yadav in a statement said that with the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, it has now become an Act.
 
"This Act will ensure transparent, equitable and accountable management of Waqf properties and will bring its benefits to the really needy, poor and deprived people of Muslim community, thereby paving a new path for their education, health, housing and employment opportunities," he said.
 
The BJP leader congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "this bold, visionary, constitutional and unprecedented decision".
 
The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to the uplift of every section and community with the basic mantra of justice and empowerment, Yadav said.
 
Parliament early on Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

10:30 AM

JP Nadda pays heartfelt tributes to BJP founding fathers and senior leaders on party's Foundation Day

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to the founding fathers and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day.
 
In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Union Minister expressed deep gratitude toward the party's pioneers, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in building and expanding the BJP.
 
"Today, on the 'Foundation Day' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all the founding fathers and senior leaders of the organization, who nurtured the creation and expansion of the party with their blood and sweat and remained constantly engaged with it with all their heart and soul," the post read.
 
Further, he also extended his best wishes to the party workers across the country, recognising their tireless efforts at the grassroots level that helped the BJP grow into the world's largest political party.
 
"On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the workers, brothers and sisters across the country who have strengthened the organisation at the booth level and made BJP the biggest political party in the world," the post further read.
 
Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Nadda stated that the government remains committed to the vision of a 'developed India.'

10:29 AM

PM Modi to visit Harayana on April 14 to inaugurate Hisar Airport

10:28 AM

Rashtriya Janata Dal to challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court, with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and party leader Fayaz Ahmed filing a petition on behalf of the party.
 
The duo will approach the apex court tomorrow, Monday, to contest the bill's provisions, which they argue could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties.
 
The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked controversy across political circles, with several opposition parties opposing it.
 
Earlier, the Congress Party had also initiated their legal battle against the bill in the Supreme Court, expressing concerns over its potential impact on the management and oversight of Waqf properties in India.
 
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, on April 4, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

10:25 AM

Notices issued to 300 for protesting against Waqf (Amendment) Act in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Authorities here have issued notices to 300 people for protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, by wearing black badges during Friday prayers in mosques and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 2 lakh each, a police official said on Sunday.
 
The figure stood at 24 till Saturday.
 
Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said notices were served to 300 people after identifying them through CCTV footage.
 
Efforts are on to identify more people, according to police.
 
Prajapat told reporters on Saturday that notices had been issued against 24 people.
 
The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap based on the police report, asking the protesters to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh each after appearing before court on April 16.

10:22 AM

Yemen's Houthi rebels say US airstrikes kill 2 as Trump's bombing video suggests higher death toll

10:20 AM

Trump's upcoming White House meeting with Netanyahu expected to focus on Gaza, tariffs

9:48 AM

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose, CM Mamata Banerjee greet people on Ram Navami

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted people on Ram Navami, and appealed to them to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner. On the occasion of Shri Ram Navami HG conveys his greetings to all. May Shri Ram bless us all. May Shri Ram guide us and show the right path, Bose said in a post on X. Banerjee, in another post on X, wished the celebration of Ram Navami success, in a peaceful manner. Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all, the chief minister added.

9:47 AM

Explosions in Ukraine's Kyiv, 'missile attack' ongoing, says city's mayor

9:16 AM

Denying entry to Israel unacceptable: UK reacts after Israel detains 2 UK MPs

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday expressed concerns over the detention and refusal of entry of two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel, calling it "unacceptable" and "counterproductive." Lammy further emphasised the UK government's commitment to supporting the MPs and reiterated its focus on achieving a ceasefire and engaging in negotiations to "stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza."

8:59 AM

Russia launches overnight air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine's military

Russia launched an overnight air strike on Kyiv, with the city's air defence forces trying to repel the attack, the military administration and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday. "Explosions in the capital. Air defences are working. Stay in shelters!" Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defence units in operation.
First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

