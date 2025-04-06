Latest LIVE: Weakening BJP means 'obstacles' in India's path to become global leader, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said weakening the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will mean creating "innumerable obstacles" in India's path to attain the position of a global leader. Addressing party workers on the occasion of the 46th foundation day of BJP here, Sarma also opined that the saffron party will serve the nation till the sun and moon will be there. "Weakening the BJP does not mean weakening any individual. It means weakening an ideology and national pride. Weakening the BJP means creating innumerable obstacles in the path to take India to the world stage," he said.

Russia launched an overnight air strike on Kyiv, with the city's air defence forces trying to repel the attack, the military administration and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday. "Explosions in the capital. Air defences are working. Stay in shelters!" Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defence units in operation.

A series of information-based joint operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations in Manipur resulted in the apprehension of six cadres and the recovery of twenty-two weapons, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores. The operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur and Bishnupur between April 4 and 05, 2025, said the Army. Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' on Sunday and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!" PM Modi will visit Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Ram Navami, where he will inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge. Meanwhile, Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on this auspicious occasion.