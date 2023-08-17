Home / India News / LIVE: LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence
Days after reinstating as the Member of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Key Events

9:45 AM Aug 23

9:55 AM Aug 23

Sharad Pawar's rally in Beed: NCP chief sets sights on 2024 LS election

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will hold a rally in Parli, Beed Maharashtra today. This rally comes even as the NCP and the Congress are engaged in a war of words after a former Congress CM claimed that Ajit Pawar had offered his uncle a position in the Union Cabinet in exchange for his support.
 
On Wednesday Pawar sought to dispel those allegations saying" Whatever I have said until now, do you think that has been in praise of Narendra Modi? What can I say about any leader who makes unfounded remarks".

9:47 AM Aug 23

Joe Biden, First Lady to visit wildfire-hit Hawaii to review recovery work

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be travelling to Hawaii on August 21 to meet the survivors and review the recovery work after massive wildfires have claimed over 100 lives.

"The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island," the White House said in a statement.

9:46 AM Aug 23

Over 50 chopper sorties in last 48 hrs, rescued over 780 in HP: IAF

Choppers belonging to the Western Air Command carried out over 50 sorties over the last 48 hours, rescuing over 780 citizens in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force officials informed on Wednesday.
 
Speaking on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Fatehpur sub-division of Kangra district, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, told ANI, "A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them."
 

9:45 AM Aug 23

Days after reinstating as the Member of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.

Rahul GandhiJoe BidenCongressLok Sabha SpeakerLok SabhaHimachal PradeshIndian Air ForcechopperJill BidenHawaiiUnited StatesDeath toll

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

