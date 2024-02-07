LIVE: Congress to protest in Delhi today against 'injustice' to Karnataka

Karnataka Congress is set to stage a protest demonstration in Delhi's Jantar Mantar today against the alleged step-motherly treatment towards the state. The Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote letters to all central ministers, MPs and Rajya Sabha members to participate in the protest. Earlier, the Karnataka chief minister had accused the Centre of indulging in economic oppression of Karnataka. The Karnataka Congress has called people to massively participate in the protests, describing it as the ‘South Tax Movement’ on social media platforms. Calling Siddaramaiah's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by Centre as "Unfounded," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid grounds. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrived in New Delhi early this morning for his first offcial visit to India. Mahmud's visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This is Mahmud's first foreign visit after being sworn into the new Bangladesh government following Sheikh Hasina's historic victory, who secured a consecutive fourth term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In the aftermath of the destructive wildfires that swept through central Chile, the confirmed death toll has climbed to 131, while over 300 individuals still remain missing. The fires, which appeared to be gradually diminishing on their own, have left a significant impact on Valparaiso, constituting Chile's deadliest disaster since the 2010 earthquake. Authorities are expressing heightened apprehension, suggesting the possibility that some of the fires may have been intentionally ignited.