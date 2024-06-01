Home / India News / LIVE: Mother of teen involved in Pune Porsche crash arrested, to be produced in court today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Mother of teen involved in Pune Porsche crash arrested, to be produced in court today

From the latest developments in Pune Porsche crash to PM Modi urging voters to ensure record turnout in the last phase of LS elections, catch all LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car
File image of Porsche involved in the Pune car crash| (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pune Porsche crash: The mother of the minor who is accused in the Pune car accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals has now been arrested, a police official said. The mother has been arrested for exchanging her blood sample with that of her son. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed her arrest. This comes days after the minor's grandfather was also arrested for asking their driver to take blame for the crime. 

As India begins voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the fray today, urged voters to ensure a record turnout. Taking to X, former Twitter, he wrote, "Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative." Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
United States' President Joe Biden on Friday asked former President Donald Trump to respect the justice system, after he was found guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money trial case. Biden further advised Trump to not display reckless and dangerous behaviour on the verdict of a jury that found him guilty of falsifying business records 

Key Events

9:03 AM

Lok Sabha elections phase 7: As voting begins, PM Modi urges voters to participate in large numbers

9:02 AM

Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused in accident arrested, to be produced in court today

10:50 AM

US-India ties based on common vision and values: Defence Secy Lloyd Austin

Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Saturday said the US-India ties are based on a common vision and common values and the momentum in the relationship is not only going to continue but will pick up speed.

Austin's remarks came as he responded to a delegate's question at the Shangri La Dialogue about bilateral ties.

Held annually in Singapore, the Shangri La Dialogue Dialogue is Asia's premier defence summit.

10:20 AM

Fire broke out in a cow shed in Rajasthan's Gajsinghpur late at night

Sriganganagar: Fire broke out in a cow shed in Rajasthan's Gajsinghpur late at night. Fire tenders reached the spot and the operation to douse the fire is still underway.
 

10:10 AM

PM Modi continues his meditation for the third day at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial

10:02 AM

Four wagons of goods train derail in Odisha, none injured

Four wagons of a goods train derailed near Kantabanji station in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10.50 pm on Friday, causing disruption of train movement on both tracks, he said, adding that services were restored at 7 am on Saturday.

9:58 AM

LS polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad casts vote from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency

9:38 AM

Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers in Gujarat's Somnath Temple

9:16 AM

Lok Sabha elections: Kangana Ranaut casts vote from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

9:03 AM

US President Biden asks Trump to respect judicial system after he was found guilty in hush money case

United States' President Joe Biden on Friday asked former President Donald Trump to respect the justice system after he was found guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money trial case. Biden further advised Trump to not display reckless and dangerous behaviour on the verdict of a jury that found him guilty of falsifying business records 

9:03 AM

Lok Sabha elections phase 7: As voting begins, PM Modi urges voters to participate in large numbers

As India begins voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the fray today, urged voters to ensure a record turnout. Taking to X, former Twitter, he wrote, "Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative." Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
 

9:02 AM

Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused in accident arrested, to be produced in court today

Pune Porsche crash: The mother of the minor who is accused in the Pune car accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals has now been arrested, a police official said. The mother has been arrested for exchanging her blood sample with that of her son. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed her arrest. This comes days after the minor's grandfather was also arrested for asking their driver to take blame for the crime. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenPunecar crashRoad AccidentsPorscheteenagerLok Sabha electionsvotingDonald Trump

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News