LIVE: Mother of teen involved in Pune Porsche crash arrested, to be produced in court today

From the latest developments in Pune Porsche crash to PM Modi urging voters to ensure record turnout in the last phase of LS elections, catch all LIVE updates from across the globe here
Pune Porsche crash: The mother of the minor who is accused in the Pune car accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals has now been arrested, a police official said. The mother has been arrested for exchanging her blood sample with that of her son. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed her arrest. This comes days after the minor's grandfather was also arrested for asking their driver to take blame for the crime.
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 8:59 AM IST