LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

A three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Surya Kant, C T Ravikumar, and Ujjal Bhuyan, will hear pleas seeking a review of the court's July 27, 2022 judgment. This ruling had upheld the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, including its subsequent amendments. The judgment specifically validated provisions granting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) powers related to arrest, search, attachment, and seizure in cases involving money laundering offenses.
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin made the announcement. The decision regarding the appointment of Bangladesh's interim government head was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Joynal Abedin said that the remaining members of the interim government will be finalized after talks with various political parties, according to the Dhaka Tribune report.
The United States has expressed deep concerns about the continued violence in Bangladesh including attacks on members of religious or political groups. "We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a State Department spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday. "We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the spokesperson said in response to a question.
Food poisoning: 150 students of Palghar ashram schools under observation
An official said that nearly 150 students from ashram schools who suffered from food poisoning were still under observation at various hospitals in Maharashtra's Palghar district and their condition was stable. On Tuesday, as many as 250 students from 20 ashram schools (residential facilities for tribal pupils) in Dahanu taluka fell ill due to food poisoning and were rushed to nearby health facilities by their teachers for treatment.
10:48 AM
AI, IndiGo operate special flights to Dhaka; bring back over 400 people
Air India and IndiGo operated special flights to Dhaka, bringing more than 400 people amid a volatile situation in the Bangladesh capital. A special Air India flight brought 205 people, including 6 infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said.
10:31 AM
Kali river bridge collapses; traffic on Goa-Karnataka highway affected
A bridge on the Kali river collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday, resulting in heavy traffic on national highway no. 66 connecting Goa to Karnataka, officials said.
A truck crossing the bridge at the time fell into the water. Local fishermen later rescued its driver, a police official from Karwar in neighbouring Karnataka told PTI.
10:08 AM
Bangladesh news update: Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka today
Air India will operate its scheduled flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday and is also likely to operate a special flight to bring back people from the Bangladesh capital, PTI reported today. Vistara and IndiGo will also operate their scheduled flights on Wednesday to Dhaka, which is witnessing a volatile situation amid protests.
9:49 AM
Harris introduces new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the 'vice president America deserves'
Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation at a raucous rally Tuesday in battleground Pennsylvania that was aimed at building momentum for the newly minted Democratic presidential ticket in the sprint toward Election Day. “He's the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big. ... That's the kind of vice president America deserves,” Harris said while standing with Walz in Philadelphia.
9:32 AM
Delhi minister Atishi to hoist national flag at Delhi govt's Independence-Day event: Kejriwal to LG
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the lieutenant governor saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the AAP said on Wednesday. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
9:27 AM
9:22 AM
Nuclear disarmament must be tackled as a pressing issue, not an ideal: Hiroshima governor
Hiroshima officials urged world leaders Tuesday to stop relying on nuclear weapons as deterrence and take immediate action toward abolishment — not as an ideal, but to remove the risk of atomic war amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and rising tensions in East Asia. They commented as Hiroshima remembered its atomic bombing 79 years ago at the end of World War II.
8:51 AM
