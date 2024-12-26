LIVE news: Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, ticket sales halted, flights delayed

In a statement on X, Japan Airlines stated it was hit by a cyberattack, which resulted in delays to some domestic and international flights and the suspenson of ticket sales. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and discussed key issues related to the state. Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BNP-led NDA government at the centre, highlighted the financial challenges faced by the state, including the previous government's diversion of funds from 94 centrally sponsored schemes, a few of which have been relaunched.

During the meeting, the TDP chief thanked PM Modi for extending financial support for the resumption of the Polavaram and Amaravati projects. The Chief Minister also presented the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat program. He also detailed plans for the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremonies and project inaugurations. The Chhattisgarh government has cancelled the process of recruitment of police constables in Rajnandgaon district amid allegations of irregularities and set up an SIT for a probe into it, an official said. State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, gave an order to this effect on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

"Irregularities came to light in the ongoing recruitment process in the 8th battalion of Rajnandgaon and a case was registered in this connection at Lal Bagh police station on December 17," the official said. Since November 16, candidates from Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Kabirdham (Kawardha) and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki districts have been participating in the recruitment process here, he said.