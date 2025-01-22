Light rain to bring back winter chill to Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

As the cold conditions are likely to return to Delhi-NCR with light showers reducing the temperature, IMD has issued an alert for dense fog

Winter,Cold Weather, Prayagraj Winter
Prayagraj: Passengers brave cold weather at the railway station on a winter morning, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
After experiencing three relatively warmer days, Delhi residents can expect a temperature change again from today (January 22). The temperature in New Delhi was 10 degrees Celsius as observed at 7:30 am. However, the chill is likely to increase as the temperature may drop in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming days due to a possible rain spell.  
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts smog or moderate fog across most areas in the morning. The forecast suggests that clouds will cover the sky throughout the day with chances of thunderstorms in the evening or at night, along with light rainfall for the next two days.   

Flights, trains delayed due to fog

Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to fog. Nine trains originating from various stations to Delhi were running late as well.

The trains running late include Brahmaputra Mail (15658), Poorva Express (12303), Purushottam Express (12801), and GCT ANVT SF EXP (22433).

IMD issues 'yellow' alert 

IMD has issued a yellow alert as dense fog is expected in some areas, while moderate fog or smog will reduce visibility in the morning and evening hours. The sky will generally be cloudy with light rain or thunderstorms towards evening. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.  
 
The Himalayan Region braces for scattered rainfall and snowfall as a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the region in the next two days, i.e., January 22 and January 23.  
 
Earlier this week, Delhi had witnessed a surprising rise in temperature on January 19, with bright sunshine pushing the maximum temperature to an unprecedented 26.1 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in January over the past six years.  

Delhi AQI update

The Air Quality Index (AQI) over Delhi-NCR remained in the 'poor' category and was recorded as 262 at 8 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In some areas, the AQI crossed the 300 mark and was recorded as 'very poor'.  

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

